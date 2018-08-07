Posted on by

High flying acts excite at the Fair


Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.


Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.


Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.


Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.


Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.


Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.


Barb Slone | Greene County News

The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_wildpack01.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_wildpack02.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_wildpack03.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_wildpack04.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_wildpack05.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.

Barb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.
https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_wildpack06.jpgBarb Slone | Greene County News The High Flying Pages preformed for audiences throughout the week of the Greene County Fair.