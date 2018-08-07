2018 Greene County Fair Market Animal Sales

Reserve Champion Beef

The Reserve Champion Market Beef was shown by Sydnee Hawkins and sold for $4,665 to Hawkins Farms – Keith, Barb, Lucas, Brittany, Bob Geyer County Engineer, Nick’s, Don Wolf, Germain Ford, Carrie Belles DVM, Fisher Shop, McDonalds Feed, EJ & Jordan Hawkins Family, Sunrise Co-op, Dave Campbell Ins., Greene Co Cattlemen, Greene Co. Farm Bureau, Montgomery Ins., MVP Show Pigs, Kelly Jones Nationwide Ins., Jim Dandy Ins., Crosswind Farms – Dave & Vicki Elliott, TriAg Products, Ron & Diane Thomas, Collett Propane, Carrie Belles, Kroger, Reichley Insurance, Mike & Gayle Mueller, Scott Evans – Mayer Farm Equipment, Thompson Show Feed, Mayer Farm Equipment, Scott Harner, Copey’s, Crabill & Newberry Family, Peoples Bank, Andy & Nancy Bledsoe, R&A Concrete, Donnie & Cheryl Kirk, Jim & Denise Percival, Jake Anders, John & Lisa Stalter, Ben & Tori Ankeney, Christian Bros., Wayne & Susan Krabbe, Greene Memorial Hospital, Rick Peters, Glen & Bonita Pence, Jamie & Tammy Horney, Buckminn’s, Hawkins Family BBQ, Greene County Youth Activity Fund and Martin Family.

Reserve Champion Dairy Lot

The Reserve Lot of Dairy Cheese sold for $800 and the buyers were Jackie Hammond, Dale & Jan Amstutz & family, Greene Co. Youth Activity Fund, Greene Co. Farm Bureau and Greene Co. Cattlemans.

Reserve Champion Goat

The Reserve Champion Market Goat was shown by Caitlyn McDonald and sold for $1,000 to the Greene County Republican Elected Officials, Judge Adolfo Tornichio, Greene County Juvenile Court; A.J. Williams, Greene County Clerk of Court; Judge Beth Cappelli, Fairborn Municipal Court; Rep. Bill Dean, State Rep 74th District; Bob Geyer, Greene County Engineer; Sen. Bob Hackett, Ohio 10th District; Christi Comerford, State Central Committee; David Graham, Greene County Auditor; Dick Gould, Greene County Treasurer; Eric Sears, Greene County Recorder; Gene Fischer, Greene County Sheriff; Jeff Roberts, Beavercreek Township Trustee; Kevin Sharrett, Greene County Coroner; Judge Michael Murry, Xenia Municipal Court; Judge Mike Buckwalter, Greene County Common Pleas Court; Rep. Mike Turner, U.S. 10th Congressional District; Rep. Rick Perales, State Rep 73rd District; Scott Miller, Xenia Township Trustee; Stephen Haller, Greene County Prosecutor; Judge Stephen Wolaver, Greene County Common Pleas Court; Judge Steven Hurley, Greene County Domestic Relations Court; Judge Thomas O’Diam, Greene County Probate Court, Tom Koogler, Greene County Commissioner and Kent Campbell, Cedarville Township Trustee.

Reserve Champion Lamb

The Reserve Champion Market Lamb was shown by Wade Hutchison and sold for $2,000 to Kent’s Feed Barn, Greene County Farm Bureau, Ullery’s Concessions, Muffler Bros., Germain Ford, Larry & Beth Payton, Nick’s Restaurant, CT Brown Sanitation, Gail & Mike Mueller, In Memory of Bob & Barb Hutchison, The Rod Shop, D&L Club Lambs, Montgomery Insurance, Kraig Hagler Edward Jones Advisor, Dairy Queen Beavercreek, Spitz Racing, Sunrise Co-op, Hawkins Family BBQ, Kelly Jones Ins., Muffler Brothers, Thom Neeld, M.I.T./Rob Kirk, S.L.M. Concrete, David Campbell Crop Ins., Roosters, Don Wolf Farms, Xenia Transmission, Youth Activity Fund, Bob Geyer, Kavannaugh Wildlife Farm, Rooters C&C Deb Middleton, Morris & Son Equipment, John & Wendy Wooten, Terry Shoup, Bucks Concessions, Key Chrysler, Jean’s Home Cooking, Michele & BJ Grizzle, Dick Gould, Buckminn’s D&D Harley and Anderson-Williamson Insurance.

Reserve Champion Rabbits

The Reserve Pen of Rabbits was shown by Elyse Waggoner and sold for $1,500 to D&M Electric.

Grand Champion Beef

The Grand Champion Market Beef was shown by Taylor Linebaugh Moffitt and sold for $6,020 to Shana Moffitt – David Campbell Ins., John Fredline – David Campbell Ins, David Campbell Ins., Dave Harding Ins LLC, Moffitt Farms, Collett Propane, Kavannaugh Wildlife Farm, Nick’s Restaurant, Old Fort Banking Co., Germain Ford, Added Touch Cleaning, Uhl’s, Custom Cabs & Trailers, Phillips Sand & Gravel, Security National Bank, Kroger, Donnie & Cheryl Kirk, JD Equipment, Brian Kirk, R&A Concrete, Sunrise, Mike & Shelia Ramsdon, Kelley Jones Ins., Doctons Animal Clinic, Bob Geyer, Montgomery Ins., Bobcat of Dayton, Jeremy & Kris Tidd, Todd Dunn Welding, Garrett Sagraves, Carrie Belles Vet, Rob & Melissa Kirk, Corry Family, Kirk Brothers, A&L Water, Earth & Pipe Contracting, Hometown Tire, Copeys, Ehlerding Farms, McDonald & Sons Feed, D&B Hardware, Billy & Erica Moffitt & Family, Greene County Cattlemans, Greene County Farm Bureau, Nick & Amy & Family, Ulery’s Concession, In Memory of Bob Middleton Sr., Roxanna Mulch, Mike Spahr, Don Wolf Farm, Barron Farms, Morris Farms LLC, Rooters Concession, Bonita & Glen Pence, Buckminn’s D&D Harley, Youth Activity Fund and Harlow Sisters.

Photos by John Bombatch | Greene County News

Grand Champion Dairy Lot

Each year at the Greene County Fair, the Dairy Exhibitors arrange for several “Lots” of cheese to be sold. The total amount for all of the lots is divided equally among the Dairy Exhibitors. The first lot sold is considered the Grand Champion Lot of Dairy Cheese. This year it sold for $1,600 and the buyers were Kroger, Pagett Dairy, Laura & Jason Carter, Barry & Shari Pagett, Josh Steck Family, Mike & Gail Mueller, Heider Hill Farm and Danny Barron of Barron Ag Service LLC.

Grand Champion Goat

The Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Grace Strickland and sold for $1,800 to Germain Ford & Honda, Eagle Financial, Nick’s, Security Bank, Jason & Carrie Smith, Docton Animal Clinic, Pagett Dairy Farm, Kroger, Mike & Carol Mahaffey, Ken & Kelly Strickland, Bob Geyer, Key Chrysler, Joel Ferguson, Kelly Jones Nationwide, Youth Activity Fund, Buckminn’s D&D, Margene & Ernest Robinson, Kathy Strickland, and Kenneth & Sherry Strickland.

Grand Champion Lamb

The Grand Champion Market Lamb was shown by Emma Schnecker and sold for $3,000 to Beam Excavating, Beam Valley Farms, 4-B Club Lambs, David Campbell Crop Insurance, Anderson Transport Kathleen Anderson, Germain Ford & Honda, Caplinger Quarter Horses, Eagle Financial, Bob Geyer, Key Chrysler, Justified Trucking, Schnecker Trucking, Dennis & Sharon Morrow, Neil & Judy Schnecker and S&S Feed Co.

Grand Champion Rabbits

The Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits was shown by Lyriq Stollings and sold for $1,525 to Youth Activity Fund, Uhl’s, Hilltop Kids & Calves, Freelan Graphic Solutions, Stylin Photos, Clerk of Courts AJ Williams, Reichley Insurance Willie Hawkins Family, Becky Bond, Security Bank, Mahaffey Stables, Mike & Carol Mahaffey, Steven Hurley, Germain Ford & Honda, S&S Feed, Mike’s Welding, Shana Moffitt Insurance, Collett Propane, Keith & Anita Mayes, Kelly Jones Nationwide, Crooked Creek Farm, DamGuns LLC, Montgomery Insurance, Paul Curtis, Countryside Propane, Sunrise Co-op, Anderson Williamson Ins., Duncan Oil, Weider Family, Rooters Concessions & Catering, Hook Family, Ullery Concession, HB Electric, Mad Hatter Rabbitry, and Gary & Amy Test.