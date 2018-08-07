Student pharmacists win chapter of year

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University’s Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) chapter has been selected as the National Chapter of the Year. The final phase of the competition took place at the SNPhA National Convention in North Carolina, July 27-30.

Cedarville competed in the medium-sized chapter division, for chapters with 50 to 99 members. The competition was determined by how many points the chapter earned through various in- and out-of-school activities.

Cedarville won in its medium-sized division category but was also named best chapter overall among chapters with small, medium and large memberships. There are 92 chapters in the SNPhA.

“Cedarville’s chapter is only two and a half years old, yet we are the top chapter. This shows that we live out our motto of serving the underserved,” said chapter president Ankit Pandav, a fourth-year pharmacy student. “We serve, give back to the community and are intentional about showing God’s love in our interactions with patients.”