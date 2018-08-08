Rite Aid store robbed

XENIA — Xenia police are investigating a robbery at the Rite Aid store on Allison Avenue.

Police were called to the drug store around 10:15 a.m. Aug. 8 after a man handed an employee a note demanding several items. The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot 10, fled on foot. Officials are unsure if he was picked up in a vehicle or continued to flee on foot, according to Sgt. Scott Beegle.

There were around five or six employees in the store and an unknown number of customers. Nobody was harmed.

“There were no verbal threats made,” Beegle said.

Beegle said police are working with Rite Aid to obtain surveillance footage from inside the store while also looking at other surveillance footage south of the Rite Aid building. The store was closed while detectives processed the scene. Beegle said it is unclear what the suspect got away with.

This is the second time in the last several months the store was robbed, according to Beegle.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.