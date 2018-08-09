Frank Seaman Park tennis courts rehabbed

JAMESTOWN — Greene County Parks & Trails unveiled newly-restored tennis courts at Frank Seaman Park Aug. 9 just in time for a little tennis practice.

Six tennis courts at the park were repaired with the Armor Crack Repair System, which uses a knitted fabric that spreads the stress of the crack over a wide area of expandable fabric. The courts were then resurfaced.

The tennis courts are used by Greeneview Local Schools’ tennis teams and are also open to the public.

“They were in bad shape,” said GCP&T Director Jon Dobney. “They became a real priority … It’s tough playing on a court that has cracks, so we wanted to take care of it.”

This renovation is just one of many happening throughout GCP&T sites.

“With what we’re doing in parks this year, we’re trying to do things in every community,” Dobney said.

Greeneview Superintendent Isaac Seevers said he was happy with the partnership between the schools and parks.

“We are excited to give the kids a home court and something for them to be proud of,” Seevers said. “We are looking forward to having matches out here.”

Six courts were also resurfaced at GCP&T’s Fairground Recreation Center with three courts also offering pickle ball. New entry gates to the court were installed. The Fairgrounds Recreation Center basketball court was also repaired and received one coat of overlay sealing.

“I’m just really happy to see everything that Jon and his team are doing for upgrades,” County Administrator Brandon Huddleson, who is from Jamestown, said to the crowd of supporters. “Our commitment to Jamestown, to all the areas in the county, we want to spend some money here and there to do some upgrades. He’s got a great team behind him and he’s moving things forward.”

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greeneview High School women’s tennis team, County Commissioners Alan Anderson, Tom Koogler and Bob Glaser, Greeneview Superintendent Isaac Seevers, Lions Club members Dave Jordan and Bill Benedict, GHS Principal Neal Kasner, Jamestown Chamber of Commerce members Cory Newhouse and Norma Freeman, GCP&T Director Jon Dobney, County Administrator Brandon Huddleson and other local supporters unveiled newly-renovated tennis courts at Frank Seaman Park Aug. 9 in Jamestown. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_TennisCourt1-2.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News Greeneview High School women’s tennis team, County Commissioners Alan Anderson, Tom Koogler and Bob Glaser, Greeneview Superintendent Isaac Seevers, Lions Club members Dave Jordan and Bill Benedict, GHS Principal Neal Kasner, Jamestown Chamber of Commerce members Cory Newhouse and Norma Freeman, GCP&T Director Jon Dobney, County Administrator Brandon Huddleson and other local supporters unveiled newly-renovated tennis courts at Frank Seaman Park Aug. 9 in Jamestown. Tennis players practice on the new courts. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/08/web1_TennisCourt2-2.jpg Tennis players practice on the new courts.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

