CU grad school has new name

CEDARVILLE — The Graduate School at Cedarville University is now the name for the organizational structure that supports Cedarville’s graduate programs.

“Bringing an official identity to Cedarville’s growing graduate programs is another step toward advancing a strong graduate culture, building awareness for graduate education and expanding services for our graduate students,” said Dr. Janice Supplee, dean of graduate studies.

Cedarville currently offers Doctor of Pharmacy, Master of Business Administration, Master of Ministry, Master of Divinity, and Master of Science in Nursing degree programs as well as several graduate certificates.

“Staff members within the newly named Graduate School serve the more than 400 residential and online students who are pursuing a graduate degree at Cedarville as well as the schools and faculty who deliver these quality programs,” Supplee said.

The Graduate School places a high priority on academic excellence, flexibility, affordability and the personal and spiritual growth of Christian professionals.

“The Graduate School is equipping highly skilled Christian professionals for career success and Gospel impact,” Supplee continued. “Recent enhancements to our M.Div. program, the addition of three new specializations in our online M.B.A. and the M.S.N. program being granted a full 10-year accreditation speak to the growth, quality and student focus that characterize graduate education at Cedarville. We are thrilled to see how God is working in the lives of our graduate students and opening new doors for ministry and service.”