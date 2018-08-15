Posted on by

Campers go creekin’

,

Submitted photos Teams work together to create packages that hold a water balloon at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Wet-N-Wild Summer Camp. The goal of the project was for the balloon to be dropped from a ten-foot step ladder and not burst. Campers conducted water experiments, learned about water and held a veggie regatta on the Little Miami State and National Scenic River.

Campers explore water at Narrows Reserve.


