Campers go creekin’

Teams work together to create packages that hold a water balloon at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Wet-N-Wild Summer Camp. The goal of the project was for the balloon to be dropped from a ten-foot step ladder and not burst. Campers conducted water experiments, learned about water and held a veggie regatta on the Little Miami State and National Scenic River.
Campers explore water at Narrows Reserve.
