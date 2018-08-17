Township receives rescue equipment

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Xenia Township’s fire department received some new rescue tools, donated from the Xenia Township Firefighters and Community Association.

The department received a spreader, worth $10,250; a cutter, worth $10,460, a three-bay charger, worth $200, and four batteries, worth a total of $800. These tools will go on a current engine and current hydraulic tools will be transferred to a new engine.