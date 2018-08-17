Township receives rescue equipment

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Xenia Township’s fire department received some new rescue tools, donated from the Xenia Township Firefighters and Community Association.
The department received a spreader, worth $10,250; a cutter, worth $10,460, a three-bay charger, worth $200, and four batteries, worth a total of $800. These tools will go on a current engine and current hydraulic tools will be transferred to a new engine.
Submitted photo Trustee Scott Miller, Fiscal Officer Sheila Seiter, Firefighter Bryan Simpson, Trustee Susan Spradlin, Trustee Steve Combs, Fire Chief Dean Fox, and Deputy Fire Chief Greg Beegle show off new equipment the department received.