Dayton VA welcomes new leadership

DAYTON — The Dayton VA Medical Center announces the promotion of Robert Sellers as the new chief of supply chain management service.

In his previous role at the medical center, Sellers served as the deputy chief of supply chain management service.

As chief supply chain officer, he is responsible for overseeing all aspects of inventory management, capital asset management, equipment life cycle management, medical supplies, warehouse storage and distribution as well as commodity standardization.

Sellers has served more than 16 years in the federal government within the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration. He has also held positions with the veterans health administration’s High-Performance Development Model Program Office, and worked as a Human Resource Specialist for both the VA and DoD.

Sellers holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, a Masters in Management and a Master’s in Clinical Counseling from Troy University. He is also a graduate of the VA Health System Specialist Training Program. Robert and his wife, Bena, live in the Dayton area along with their two children.