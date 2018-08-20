Chick-fil-A coming to CU

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University students will soon have the option of eating at Chick-fil-A on campus.

Plans are underway between the university and the national fast food chain to open the popular restaurant at yet-to-be-determined location. The new eatery will be open to students and the general public, according to the school.

The Chick-fil-A restaurant is part of the university’s 10-year campus master plan. The new eatery, which is expected to open in July 2020, will provide another dining venue for students, reducing lines in the main dining hall and Stinger’s café.

“We are excited to partner with Chick-fil-A, an organization that shares Cedarville’s vision to glorify God through faithful stewardship,” said Thomas White, president of Cedarville University, when he announced the plan this morning to students, faculty, and staff in the university’s first chapel of the academic year. “Chick-fil-A is a favorite among our constituents, and we anticipate it will be a popular dining option for students and the community alike. The new venue is part of our strategic efforts to foster vibrant community.”

In the planned partnership between Cedarville and Chick-fil-A, the two will develop the building space, kitchen and serving areas to accommodate operational needs while creating an environment that builds community and engagement.