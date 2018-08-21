Commissioner to speak on county’s health

XENIA — Greene County Commissioner Bob Glaser will speak on the health of the county and major community issues 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28 at Xenia Community Center, 1265 W. Second St.

At the event hosted by Greene County Tea Party, Glaser will speak about overall finance and budget information, health of the infrastructure and county responsibilities. Various issues including U.S. Route 35 plans, new jail requirements and sewer treatment plant needs will be discussed.

Social begins at 6:30 p.m. and program 7 p.m. The commissioner will welcome questions and comments during the session.

A long time Greene County resident, Glaser’s term ends in January 2021. He has also served on Beavercreek City Council, Beavercreek Township Board of Trustees, Greene County Township Association, Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Greene County Regional Planning Board.