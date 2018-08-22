Gardeners tour James Ranch Park

XENIA — Nearly 75 gardening enthusiasts visited Greene County Parks & Trails’ James Ranch Park recently for the monthly OSU Extension Greene County Master Gardeners meeting.

The gardens are designed, maintained and managed by GCP&T volunteers and Greene County Master Gardener volunteers.

At the open house, OSU Extension Agricultural & Natural Resources Educator Trevor Corboy and Horticulture Program Assistant Kim Hupman led a presentation on soil health and demonstrated the proper way to take a soil sample. GCP&T officials also shared a brief history of James Ranch Park and updates on levy-funded park construction projects.

For more information about volunteering with either organization at James Ranch Park, contact the park agency at 937-562-6440 or info@gcparkstrails.com or OSU Extension Greene County at 937-562-9971.