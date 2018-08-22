One Bistro receives donation from 100 women

XENIA — One Bistro, the Xenia restaurant with a pay what you can format, received a much-needed donation from some familiar friends Aug. 22.

The group 100 Women Making a Difference in Greene County presented $10,400 in checks to One Bistro, marking the second time the women have donated to the downtown Xenia eatery. A previous donation helped with start-up, while this set of checks will help with some mechanical needs.

“It’s an amazing donation,” said Denise Davis, president of the One Bistro Board. “The first time got things up and going. The second time, it’s very instrumental in replacing some of our equipment that wasn’t brand new. We’re just extremely grateful to this particular group that gives people an opportunity to pitch their charity. From One Bistro’s standpoint, it’s a blessing to us in helping us sustain our mission.”

The group presents quarterly checks to charities, giving away more than $300,000 since beginning in July 2010. The women meet quarterly during which three members present and answer questions about local charities presenters feel would be deserving of extra funding. One is chosen each quarter and all members are expected write a $100 check.

“We choose the names at random of who’s going to give their presentation,” said co-founder Rebecca Morgann.

While the name suggests a set number of members, Morgann said they have more than 100, evidenced by the amount presented to One Bistro.

“It’s 100 and as many as we can get,” Morgann said.

For more information, contact Morgann at rmorgann@woh.rr.com or Sandy McHugh at smchugh45@woh.rr.com.

One Bistro is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is located at 87 E. Main Street.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

