Fair housing seminar set for Sept. 11

XENIA — Greene County landlords, realtors, and housing providers can attend a fair housing seminar 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Greene County Social Services Complex, Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road.

Greene County Department of Development, the Cities of Fairborn and Xenia, and Greene Metropolitan Housing Authority are sponsoring the county-wide event.

The free workshop will cover different aspects of Ohio’s fair housing laws. Presenters include attorneys from Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Realtor CEUs are available at cost. Realtors desiring CEUs should contact the Dayton Area Board of Realtors to sign up for the seminar.

All others wishing to RSVP to the event should contact Greene County Department of Development at 937-562-5007 or smault@co.greene.oh.us no later than Friday, Sept. 7.