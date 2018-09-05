AG DeWine, Air Force Association announce new collaboration

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today announced a new collaboration between his CyberOhio initiative and the Air Force Association’s CyberPatriot Program to increase cybersecurity education.

“This collaboration sets the stage for the next generation of Ohioans to help lead the nation’s cybersecurity efforts,” said Attorney General DeWine. “Expanding opportunities for Ohio students to learn more about cyber careers encourages even more students to pursue professions in this growing field.”

CyberPatriot National Commissioner Bernie Skoch said “The Air Force Association is delighted to collaborate with Attorney General DeWine and his staff in promoting cyber safety and cybersecurity to students and all Ohioans. Ohio is clearly leaning forward in providing its citizenry with vital tools that will equip them to lead the nation in safe online activities and commerce. We are happy to be a part of this important initiative.”

The goals of the new collaboration include:

To increase the number of elementary, middle, and high school students motivated to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics;

To increase the number of students motivated to pursue higher education and career technical education cybersecurity; and

Through cyber safety and cyber education, to immunize elementary, middle, and high school students against exploitation and other online threats.

Attorney General DeWine’s CyberOhio initiative is a collection of cybersecurity programs aimed at helping Ohio’s businesses fight back against cyberattacks. The goal of CyberOhio is simple: To provide the best legal, technical, and collaborative cybersecurity environment possible to help Ohio’s businesses thrive. In order to help reach this goal, the CyberOhio Initiative focusses on workforce development, specifically by encouraging students to consider careers in the cybersecurity field, and creating opportunities for cyber leaders to speak with students about possible career paths.

CyberPatriot, the nation’s largest and fastest growing youth cyber education program, is AFA’s flagship STEM program dedicated to strengthening cyber skills among students. The program features the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition for high school and middle school students, AFA CyberCamps, an elementary school cyber education initiative, the Cyber Education Literature Series, and CyberGenerations, a program promoting senior citizens cyber awareness.

The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Their mission is to promote a dominant United States Air Force and a strong national defense and to honor Airmen and our Air Force Heritage.