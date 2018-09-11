GCCC group to compete at FFA event

XENIA — Greene County Career Center seniors Melissa Rice and Emily Palmer will join 2018 grads Hailey Bowman and Cassidy Adams at The Big E FFA Career Development Event the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 15 in Springfield, Mass. to compete in the veterinary science event.

The group placed third in the Ohio Veterinary Science CDE in the spring. Rice, Palmer and Bowman are all residents of Beavercreek while Adams is from Fairborn. Dr. Kelly Rickabaugh teaches veterinary science at the Greene County Career Center’s Agricultural Research Center and serves as the program’s FFA chapter advisor.