Pre-K: ‘Happy B-day, Air Force!’

BEAVERCREEK — Three- and 4-year-olds sang “Happy Birthday” to the Air Force at Primrose School of Beavercreek Sept. 18.

As part of the 71st birthday celebration, students made patriotic crafts, and eyed a special Air Force cake and cookies. Before the party ended, the class of pre-Kindergartners filed out of the building carrying red, white and blue Gatorades. They loaded 222 bottles onto the Primrose bus to be delivered to USO on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The non-profit organization serves military members and their families.

“Teaching our students to give without expectation is a core value of ours here at Primrose,” Colleen Clemens, Primrose of Beavercreek franchise owner, said. “Donating this Gatorade to the USO organization is a way for them to understand the importance of that and the importance of giving back to our community … It’s just another way we can honor them and thank the organization that does so much for them.”

According to school officials, Primrose usually has three or four students at a time whose parents are deployed. The school works to help parents stay connected to their children during deployments, offering them opportunities to Skype with each other during the school day.

“As a school, we’re always looking for ways to teach our students the importance of the men and women who serve and protect our communities, whether that be military, or the local fire departments, or police stations,” Clemens said. “And because we have such a large military presence and because there’s so many ties to the military, specifically here within our school, we thought that celebrating the Air Force’s birthday was a wonderful way for our staff and our children to honor an organization that has such a presence in our lives.”

One student in particular happily participated in the morning’s festivities. Her mom is in the Air Force.

“When mommy comes home, I’m gonna give her a big hug,” Olivia M., 4, said.