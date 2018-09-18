Enrollment surge at CSU continues

WILBERFORCE — Central State University’s freshmen class enrollment continues to grow.

The 2018-22 class boasts more than 900 new and transfer students as the university continues to strategically focus on recruiting quality, academically prepared students. Overall increases have resulted from early outreach and cultivation of these students with focused attention on those interested in pursuing majors in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and agriculture.

The 2018 incoming class of 920 are primarily from Ohio with high numbers coming from surrounding regions. Central State University has also tripled its international enrollment since 2014.

Central State has worked diligently to reduce internal costs which has allowed the university to pass savings on to their students.

“The continuing increases in new student enrollment and returning upperclassmen not only indicate an appreciation for the University’s efforts to reduce costs but also the quality of our academic programs and the overall collegiate experience,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. B. Sherrance Russell.

Central State lowered its cost for out of state students by 70 percent in 2015 and established initiatives to support affordability options for all students.

According to U.S. News & World Report, Central State University is the third most affordable four-year public institution in the country. Among Ohio’s 14 public universities, Central State is ranked as the most affordable.

The surge in student enrollment has led to an increased demand for on-campus housing. Central State University is expanding its housing offerings and is in construction of a 250 bed apartment-style residence hall that will be home to a state of the art wellness center and also house the new exercise science program.

“Our campus is growing and we are investing in residence options that support our students’ connection to the campus and amenities,” said Vice President for Administration and Finance and CFO Curtis Pettis. The new residence hall will open in fall 2019.

Other factors are also contributing to the university’s growth. Central State is celebrating three years of academic achievements including new academic degree programs in exercise science, agricultural education, and sustainable agriculture. Recently, the university’s College of Business Banking Institute Program was just recognized as the top business school program of 2018 by HBCU Digest. Also, Central State University’s School of Agricultural Education and Food Science was named the Outstanding Post-Secondary Program of 2018 by the Ohio Association of Agricultural Educators.

“This is an exciting time for CSU,” said President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond. “We are growing in many positive ways, including development of broader degree partnerships, international collaborations, and research with global-impact. Central State University students and families recognize the tremendous value of higher education and especially the value of a degree from CSU. The return on investment for their time and experience as a Central State University graduate will yield great success in their career options.”