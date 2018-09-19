WPAFB offering classes, workshops to employees

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Information Learning Center along with the Education and Training Section of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is offering a new Universal Class and Special Interests Workshop.

The workshop is being offered 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27 at the Information Learning Center, Building 1226, in Area A. (Kittyhawk).

“It is an interactive, hands-on workshop that explores digital resources ‘at-no-cost,’” said Sara Black, chief of Force Development Flight.

Black said the workshop highlights navigational and exploration skills of the vast on-line resources available to all WPAFB active duty/retired military and their family members and DoD civilian employees.

The course overview features the following:

– Universal Class: Offers over 500 online courses on a wide range of subjects/levels.

– EBSCO Small Engine Repair Reference Center: Contains more than 400 reference books with the original photos and illustrations for small engine repair assistance.

– Chilton Library: Provides access to automotive repair information for thousands of year, make, and model combinations covering the most popular vehicles of the past 30 years.

– Heritage Quest Online: Delivers a comprehensive resource for genealogy research.

– Brain HQ: An online brain-training system that offers 29 exercises specialized to work out your attention, brain speed, memory, people skills, navigation and intelligence.

– Artists’ Works Music Lessons: Provides access to hundreds of video lessons in guitar, piano, drums, ukulele, bluegrass, classical, jazz, hip-hop scratch and more.

– Nove List Plus: Database contains information on more than 500,000 popular fiction and readable nonfiction titles for all ages.

To register for the workshop, go to: MyETMS, https://myetms.wpafb.af.mil or call 937-257-4815.