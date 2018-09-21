CU pharm students providing health screenings

XENIA — Cedarville University School of Pharmacy students will conduct free health screenings during “Walk Run Roll 4 Hope & Healing,” the largest fundraising event of the year for Xenia’s Living Well Clinic.

The 5K event begins 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at the Living Well clinic. Registration is available 10 a.m to 12 p.m. at the clinic. This is the second annual Walk-Run-Roll event but the first year that Cedarville students will assist. Walk Run Roll will include food, live music and a bouncy house.

Living Well Clinic provides free health care to those in need in Greene County. More than 16,000 people in Greene County are living with little or no form of health insurance. Living Well Clinic provides for their physical needs by offering medical care and for their spiritual needs by sharing the Gospel.

“Living Well Clinic provides a valuable service to underinsured members of the community,” said Zachary Sahadak, third-year professional pharmacy student from Xenia. “This event is a good opportunity to raise awareness and funds for their ministry. We are hoping for a good turnout as we provide health screenings at the event.”

Cedarville has a a cooperative relationship with the clinic, according to Dr. Douglas Anderson, chair of the department of pharmacy practice and member of the Living Well Clinic board of directors.

“We want our students to learn servant-leadership and to be involved in serving the underserved,” he said. “Events like these, where students can work directly with people across the Miami Valley, is very important to their education.”

A band consisting of Anderson, Dr. Marc Sweeney, dean of the school of pharmacy, and Dr. John Ballentine, affiliate professor of pharmacy, will provide live music for the event.

“Opportunities to love others occur when we are side by side,” Sweeney said. “I believe that student participation in community initiatives to benefit the health of our neighbors is important to foster future graduates who are good community members.”