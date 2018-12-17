Clifton Mill hosting ‘Heroes Night’

CLIFTON — The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill — winner of “ABC TV’s Great Christmas Light Fight” — will present “Heroes Night” 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18 during which first responders, police, firefighters and military members will receive $2 off $10 admission with ID.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer and family will be on hand to “flip the switch.”

The 31st anniversary of the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill have officially “turned on” for the season. Gates open 5 p.m., and precisely 6 p.m., more than four million lights brighten the night instantly, transforming the mill and gorge into a shimmering world of Christmas wonder. Clifton Mill is open every night through Dec. 31.

What began as a simple idea of stringing a few strands of lights on the historic mill for the enjoyment of family and friends is now one of the largest outdoor holiday displays in the country. Now, millions of lights later, the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill decorate the mill, trees, river banks and almost everything in between, including the water wheel.

One of the big crowd-pleasers is the covered bridge synchronized light and music show, which occurs hourly each night.

The owners began work 31 years ago on a miniature village with scaled down versions of some of Clifton’s historic buildings built by an artisan in Pennsylvania. There have been new additions each year by a variety of artists. Today, it includes a miniature street of scaled down homes and businesses, a tiny fire department putting out a house fire, an outdoor train, a 1950s drive-in theatre, a county fair and more that are also lit up for the holidays. Clifton Mill has more than 3,000 examples of Santa Claus on display dating back to 1850. Some are toys, some used for advertising. There is also a real Santa popping out of the chimney.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is an outdoor event and weather permitting. Admission is $10 per person for everyone age 7 and older. Concession food is available. Mill officials recommend visiting Monday through Thursday. Clifton is three miles east of Yellow Springs on S.R. 343, six miles south of Springfield on S.R. 72, and three miles north of Cedarville on S.R. 72. For more information, visit www.cliftonmill.com, follow the business on Facebook, or call 937-767-5501.