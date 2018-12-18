Cat of the week: Checkers

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. The adoption fee for dogs is $135 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming, vet exam and dog license. Adoption fee for cats is $90 which includes spay/neuter, microchip, first shots and worming and vet exam.

Photo courtesy GCAC Checkers is an 8-month old domestic short-haired cat. He has a spotted face and beautiful black and white coat. Checkers has been neutered, vaccinated and vet-checked. Potential adopters are welcome to meet him and play with him at GCAC. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/12/web1_Checkers.jpg Photo courtesy GCAC Checkers is an 8-month old domestic short-haired cat. He has a spotted face and beautiful black and white coat. Checkers has been neutered, vaccinated and vet-checked. Potential adopters are welcome to meet him and play with him at GCAC.