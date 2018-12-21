Volunteers invited to maple sugaring training

BEAVERCREEK — Residents who would like to volunteer with Greene County Parks & Trails during maple sugaring season can attend a training program 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 14 at Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Participants will learn how to assist naturalists and lead maple sugaring tours, collect maple sap, and cook maple syrup during the 2019 sugaring season.

Training will be held indoors and outdoors, so participants should dress for the weather.

All current volunteers and anyone interested in joining the team is invited to attend.

For more information, contact GCP&T at 937-562-6440, info@gcparkstrails.com, or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.