“Adopt-a-Family” will bless 20 families

XENIA — This Christmas, the Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) coordinated a successful gift-giving program for more than 20 families.

The program, supported by charitable donors in the Miami Valley, provides relief, joy and hope for mothers and children as well as individual women temporarily seeking safety and support in the safe house in Xenia.

“While the holidays can provide joyful occasions to celebrate the love of family and friends, it is not this way for the families and individuals FVPC serves. When violence breaks apart the family, the holidays can be dreadful, scary and lonely,” FVPC officials said.

As the Adopt-A-Family program wraps up, FVPC Community Relations Coordinator Harmony Byrd said that she has witnessed the appreciation, tears of relief and exclamations from surprised mothers when they see their gifts.

“These mothers would love to provide for their children on their own, but due to the disruption and the ongoing effects of domestic violence, it would not have been easy or possible,” she said. “Beyond the unwrapping of surprises, with the help of families, local organizations, teams of co-workers, businesses and neighborhood groups, hope for the future is restored. These acts of true kindness help raise the survivors’ spirits and provide a reason to believe in the goodness of others.”

Many of the groups have made the effort a tradition for many years.

“We are thrilled to help. It’s the best part of our holidays,” one donor said.

FVPC officials said they appreciate the community for their support, dedication and efforts during this eventful time of the year. During this positive time at the center, children anticipate the magic of the season and the adults know that they can focus on goals of safety, housing, employment and healing.

The center has also been receiving numerous donations of general wish list items that keep the safe house and other supportive services operating such as paper products, pantry items and toiletries. Their wish list can be found on their website at www.violencefreefutures.org.

Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County has a comprehensive range of services to help protect victims and provide the support services necessary to rebuild their lives through our holistic approach of Prevention, Intervention, Safe Housing, and Outreach. Those services include a 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, safe housing, children and youth services, community advocacy, counseling, education and training.

Photos courtesy FVPC Family Violence Prevention Center of Greene County staff members collect gifts from various local donors. Families at the safe house will soon open the holiday gifts.