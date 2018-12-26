Miami Valley Community Action Partnership offering heating help

XENIA — Miami Valley Community Action Partnership and Ohio Development Services Agency can help Ohioans stay warm during the cold winter months.

The Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans heating assistance if they are disconnected from their heating source, threatened with disconnection or if they have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel. The program runs until March 31, 2019.

“Working with Miami Valley CAP we’re helping Ohioans manage their energy costs this winter,” said David Goodman, Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

More than 4,800 families were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Winter Crisis Program in Darke, Preble, Greene, and Montgomery counties last year. From November 2017 through March 2018, more than 97,816 Ohioans were helped by the program statewide.

“Miami Valley CAP is prepared to assist our Greene, Preble, Darke, and Montgomery County customers with their heating needs this winter,” said Keelie Gustin, director of energy assistance programs at Miami Valley CAP. “As the cold weather begins to trickle in, we encourage Greene, Preble, and Darke County residents to utilize our new automated scheduling system to schedule an appointment at our county locations. After-hours appointments are available, by calling our office directly.”

To qualify for the Winter Crisis Program, a household must be threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected or have less than a 25 percent supply of bulk fuel. The household must also have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty level. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $43,925.

Households interested in the Winter Crisis Program must schedule a face-to-face appointment at Miami Valley CAP. Customers must bring the following items to their appointment: proof of income (copies of pay stubs); copies of their most recent energy bills; a list of all household members with Social Security numbers and birth dates; and proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members

Examples of documents that are accepted to prove citizenship/legal residency include: a Social Security card, birth certificate, U.S. Passport, naturalization paper/certification of citizenship, permanent VISA, and INS ID card.

A checklist of required documents is available at CAP’s website. HEAP applications will only be accepted through March 31, 2019.

Regulated utility companies will allow one appointment hold, per season, per household, if the the household is scheduled for disconnection before an appointment can be obtained. This hold cannot be extended and failure to attend a scheduled appointment may result in utility disconnection. The appointment hold will be placed on the electric/natural gas account upon entering account numbers via CAP’s automated scheduler. For time-sensitive appointment holds (within one or two days of disconnect), call the local office directly.