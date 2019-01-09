Beef quality assurance certification coming up

XENIA — OSU Extension Greene County will host beef quality assurance certification training 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at the OSU Extension office, Greene County Fairgrounds, 100 Fairground Road.

Beef and dairy farmers as well as 4-H and FFA members who show or sell these projects are encouraged to consider becoming certified.

According to the extension, some of America’s largest meat distributors will only buy beef that is from BQA certified producers. This certification is not mandated by law; however, it is being required by some of the links that make up the beef supply chain, including auction barns, feed lots, packers, retailers, and consumers. This means marketing beef without BQA certification will become increasingly difficult and those who do so successfully may find their compensation inadequate, according to the extension office.

The training, which costs $10, will certify participants for three years. This opportunity is for any beef or dairy cattle producer in Greene County or the surrounding. Additionally, Greene County 4-H and FFA members exhibiting beef or dairy market animals are strongly encouraged to attend at no charge. This will also cover their annual requirement for quality assurance for 2019. Greene County Cattlemen’s Association will provide lunch for the program.

Additionally, a session for the annual quality assurance for 4-H and FFA members will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 at the OSU Extension office. This is for anyone showing livestock market projects at the fair that require quality assurance annually. Additional opportunities to complete annual quality assurance for youth will beheld 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 and Wednesday, May 8 during a goat clinic.

Visit greene.osu.edu to more details and to register for these upcoming programs. Questions on beef quality assurance can be directed to OSU Extension Greene County, Trevor Corboy, agriculture and natural resources educator, at 937-372-9971 ext. 114 or corboy.3@osu.edu. Annual 4-H & FFA youth quality assurance questions may be directed to 4-H Youth Development Educator Rebecca Supinger at supinger.5@osu.edu.