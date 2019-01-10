Professor appointed to AACC council

SPRINGFIELD — An associate professor of political science at Clark State Community College has been appointed to the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Faculty Advisory Council.

Therese Filicko was nominated by Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin and later interviewed by two members of the council.

“I’m looking forward to working with colleagues from other community colleges to provide the faculty perspective on student success initiatives and other topics that the AACC are working on,” Filicko said.

She has taught at Clark State — which has Beavercreek and Xenia locations — since 2012. She has served as faculty senate chair and currently holds the position of Ohio faculty senate chair for two- and four-year colleges and universities in the state.

“Therese is a hardworking and dedicated faculty member who does an outstanding job of representing Clark State and the profession. She was instrumental in starting the Honors College at Clark State and strengthening our shared governance system,” Blondin said. “She is among the most student-centered faculty with whom I have had the pleasure of working.”

Blondin said Filicko, a graduate of Villanova and Duke universities, has extensive research experience in positions prior to teaching and brings a unique skill set to Clark State, including strong leadership.

Filicko also participated in Clark State’s internal mentoring program, SOAR: Serving Our Own through Advancement and Retention, during the 2017-18 academic year.

The American Association of Community Colleges is the primary advocacy organization for the nation’s community colleges. The association represents nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions and more than 12 million students.