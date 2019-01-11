Auctioneer inducted into hall of fame

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Auctioneers Association recognized Bart K. Sheridan of Cedarville as one of its 2019 inductees into the Ohio Auctioneers Association Hall of Fame at its annual Conference and Show Jan. 5.

Sheridan’s longtime auctioneer friends and competitors John Muncy of New Lebanon and Kevin Wendt of Plain City shared Sheridan’s biography and the accomplishments that paved the way for the recognition. Sheridan’s father, longtime auctioneer and the 1996 OAA Hall of Fame inductee Keith Sheridan, was in attendance and provided the final introduction comments by video.

Muncy and Wendt chronicled Sheridan’s 24 years as a professional auctioneer, preceded by growing up in an auctioneer’s family. Sheridan received his bachelor of accountancy degree in 1989 from Miami University before practicing as a CPA in New Jersey and Ohio. He began his career as an auctioneer and real estate broker in 1995 shortly after returning to Ohio from New Jersey with his wife, Sandy, and his children.

“I can name numerous people throughout the state who deserve this recognition,” Sheridan said. “I count it a true honor to see my name among the elite of Ohio’s rich and robust auction history. I am so grateful to God for the opportunity to share this recognition with my wife, my children, my brother, and my parents who have all been such a big part of my career.”

Sheridan joined his father as one of several father-child pairs so honored by the association throughout the past 30 years of the Hall of Fame’s existence.

The newest inductee earned his CAI (certified, auctioneers institute) designation in 2001 and served as the association’s president in 2006 and also as its treasurer from 1998 to 2003. He was instrumental in numerous legislative victories for the industry in the early and mid-2000s. Governor John Kasich appointed him to the Ohio Auctioneers Commission in 2013, where he served for four years. He is also involved extensively in local Greene County church, civic, and government activities.

Sheridan is a licensed auctioneer and real estate broker and with his brother, Matt, owns and operates Sheridan & Associates, a full service auction and real estate company located in Cedarville, specializing in the sale of agricultural and antique assets throughout southwest and central Ohio.