Cooking enthusiasts cook and dine with the area’s leading chefs

DAYTON — Local cooking enthusiasts can cook and dine with Dayton’s leading chefs in classes sponsored by the 37th annual AFS Cooking School.

The five class series of cooking classes and dinners will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Mondays, in February and March, in the Consumer Science room at Centerville High School, 500 E. Franklin St.

The 2019 cooking series will feature returning chefs from DLM Culinary Center, The Meadowlark and Dublin Pub as well as new Executive Chef Bryan Ondre from Coco’s Bistro and Chef Liz Valenti of Wheat Penny Oven.

The classes are scheduled for the following Mondays:

– Feb. 4 – Chef Liz Valenti of Wheat Penny Oven and Bar, 515 Wayne Ave.

– Feb. 11 — Chef Carrie Walters, Director of Dorothy Lane Market’s Culinary Center, 6177 Far Hills Ave., Washington TWP.

– Feb. 25 — Chef Dave Rawson of The Meadowlark Restaurant and Bar, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington TWP.

– Mar. 4 — Chef Melissa Deaton, Dublin Pub, Dayton’s Oregon District.

– Mar. 11 —Chef Bryan Ondre, Coco’s Bistro and Bar, 250 Wayne Ave.

All classes combine instruction and culinary demonstrations by the chefs with hands-on participation by each student in groups of four.

Each evening concludes with a memorable sit-down dinner which students help prepare. Fresh flowers on each table, colorful table linens and gourmet coffee add a party-like touch to the dining experience.

The cost is $50 per person per class. For reservations and further information contact Wendy at afscooking2@gmail.com or Eileen at 937-433-1209. All classes are limited to 20 prepaid participants and often fill quickly; however, cancellations occur and waiting lists will be kept for all classes.

Proceeds from the Cooking School will benefit the Dayton area chapter of AFS-USA Intercultural Programs – an international high school student exchange organization. For more information about AFS-USA, visit www.afsusa.org.