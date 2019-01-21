Racially charged post concerns Xenia schools

XENIA — A Xenia High School student could be facing discipline after a racist message appeared on social media Jan. 21.

The girl, who is not being named by the district, allegedly posted on a Snapchat streak “happy national n——- day ya’ll have a good day.”

The post went viral and word spread to the district, which issued the following statement early Monday afternoon.

“Xenia Community Schools is taking this very seriously. XHS’s Principal has taken action to address the Snapchat post – the student’s parents were called & the post was removed. There will be consequences for this student’s actions. We do not tolerate this type of behavior.”

According to district spokesperson Wendy Planicka, “This situation will be addressed when school resumes Tuesday. School administration gives each student due process for any offense. If it is determined that an offense significantly impacts the education environment, then there will be consequences.”

Planicka said the extent of the punishment would not be made public due to confidentiality laws.

The girl issued an apology via Snapchat Monday afternoon.

“This morning I posted on, just posted my streaks um, like its national n——- day. I apologize,” she said. “I thought it was funny on my part. I’m sorry if it offends any of you.“