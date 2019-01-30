Local libraries announce programs

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of February. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. The following library programs are planned:

Bellbrook

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library is located at 57 W. Franklin St. To register for programs call 937-352-4004.

Social Security 101 adults, 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 1. Social Security Public Affairs Specialist, Theresa Busher will address the online mySocialSecurity account and online planning tools.

Scheduling Squad for adults, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Drop in and join us to update your planner, bullet journal, or other organizational method.

Bookworms Book Club for Grade 1, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

Valentine Cookie Decorating for ages 8-11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, 72 W. Franklin St. Registration required.

Tuesday Crochet & Knit Group for adults, 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26. Bring a project and join us for craft and conversation.

K-Pop Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, 72 W. Franklin St. Join fellow K-pop fans to discuss Korean music and culture.

Medicare 101 for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. Intended for people who will be turning 65 in the near future. Presented by the Greene County Council on Aging. Registration required.

Wednesday Morning Story Time, 10-10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Mason Jar Science Liquids for ages 6-9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6. An hour of science fun. Registration required.

Books & Babies for ages 6-24 months, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28.

Harry Potter Book Night for all ages, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Participate in games, trivia, and a few surprises.

Teen Advisory Group, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. TAG is a group of teen volunteers who plan and lead programs and do other volunteer projects.

Introduction to Genealogy for adults, 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 8. Learn the basics of starting your genealogy with the library’s resources. Registration required.

Valentine Craft Day, all day, Friday, Feb. 8. Make a Valentine craft to take home and decorate.

Cedarville

Cedarville Community Library is located at 20 S. Miller St. To register for programs call 937-352-4006.

Teen Night for ages 12-18, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Play board games, hang out with friends and eat snacks.

Tech Tuesday for adults, 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Libby is the new app from OverDrive that simplifies digital borrowing and reading. One-on-one sessions are available by appointment.

Needlework Circle for adults, 6-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 and 6-7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. Bring your own project and supplies and enjoy working in the company of other yarn crafters.

Story Time for ages birth-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27. Enjoy stories, finger-plays, and other activities.

After School Fun for ages 6-11, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. After school activities in the library which will include games and crafts.

Library Trivia Night for adults, 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 at Beans-n-Cream, 65 N. Main St.

Mosaic Heart for adults, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Enjoy the process of painting a mosaic heart on a piece of wood. Work with local artist Cheryl Kerns. Registration required.

Jamestown

Jamestown Community Library is located at 86 Seaman Drive. To register for programs call 937-352-4005.

Valentine’s Day Cooking Decorating for adults, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. This beginner level class will share basic information about baking cookies, making and decorating with royal icing, useful tips and tricks, and recipes. Registration required.

Crafters Night Out for adults, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26. Drop in the library and join other crafters as they work on various projects, from knitting to scrapbooking, and everything in between.

Craft Swap for adults, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Bring your unwanted craft supplies to our swap to trade or donate. Please bring only supplies that are unused and in good condition.

Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 20. Story time and activities.

Fourth Grade Book Club, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Book club and snacks provided.

Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22. Ms. Janet hosts fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Art in the Library: Winter Nature Craft for age 7 and up, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. A special time with guest naturalist Emily Foubert from Nature Connect Ohio for a late winter nature craft.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time for ages infant-3 with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27. Songs, books, and rhymes to enjoy with your little ones.

Anime Club for grades 6 and up, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Share snacks and give suggestions for what you’d like to see in the future.

Planner Enthusiasts Unite for adults, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Join fellow planner enthusiasts for time to work on your personal planner or agenda.

PBS POV Video Screening and Discussion: Dark Money for adults, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Dark Money, a political thriller from the PBS documentary series POV, examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy. Discussion will follow.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.