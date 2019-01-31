CSU honors MLK

WILBERFORCE — Members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Delta Xi Chapter, held their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day March Jan. 21.

This is a tradition that has gone on for 35 years.

The march began in the Sunken Garden at Central State University and continued down US Route 42, into Xenia. The march ended in front of the Greene County Courthouse where the fraternity welcomed speakers to discuss the importance of the march and what King marched for.

On Jan. 18, the City of Xenia honored Alpha Phi Alpha by proclaiming the day to be “Delta Xi Day.”

The Greene County Democratic Party provided warm drinks before the participants hopped on buses and went back to campus.