XCS treasurer leaving after contract expires

XENIA — Xenia Community School District Treasurer Eric Soltis tendered his resignation to the district Feb. 1.

The board is expected to accept the resignation at a special meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4.

Soltis, who is leaving to pursue other interests according to district officials, will work the remainder of his three year contract, which expires July 31, 2019.

“He felt that the only right thing to do was to give the board a long enough time so we could appropriately and leisurely with due diligence search out a candidate,” Board President Dr. Robert P. Dillaplain said. “He wants to move on to other opportunities that he might have available.”

Hired in June 2016, Soltis came to Xenia from Pike-Delta-York Local Schools in northwest Ohio, where had been treasurer since 2012. Soltis was also an assistant to the treasurer at Anthony Wayne Local Schools.

Dillaplain said with Soltis as treasurer — along with the work of other administrators — the district was able to restore programs and hire more teachers.

“He was the treasurer that was with us for a long period of time when the district was teetering between the black and red line,” Dillaplain said. “We will miss him.”

Dillaplain said a new treasurer should be in place when Soltis leaves.

“We would anticipate being able to find a treasurer before then, to start the first of august,” Dillaplain said.

Soltis could not be reached for comment.