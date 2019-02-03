COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is urging fans to be safe this Super Bowl Sunday by refraining from driving while impaired.

“If you plan on consuming alcohol, don’t drive,” officials wrote in a release. “Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”

According to the release, troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday. Ohioans can help others make good choices by reminding them that fans don’t let fans drive drunk. Those hosting Super Bowl parties should make sure their guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age, the release continued.

Reportedly, during last year’s Super Bowl, OSHP made 43 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday. During the 24-hour reporting period, there were three fatalities and 276 injuries resulting from traffic crashes. One of the traffic fatalities and 34 of the injuries were OVI-related.

“The patrol is committed to removing impaired drivers from our roadways,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, patrol superintendent. “Make the smart decision to designate a sober driver and influence your friends and family to make the same choice.”

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.