ALL XENIA SCHOOLS ARE SAFE AND SECURE. If your child was already dropped off at an elementary school, parents may pick them up. Elementary and preschool classes are cancelled today. Warner is safe and secure, and they are holding classes. If you would like to pick up your child at Warner, you may do so, however Warner is safe and secure. High school classes have been cancelled. All buses that were in route to the elementary schools were diverted and children were dropped back at home.