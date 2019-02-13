IT students medal at BPA competition

XENIA — Greene County Career Center’s information technology students recently participated in their Business Professionals of America (BPA) regional competition and came away with a number of medals.

Kaden Walker, Nicholas Perry, Jace Adkins, Kathryn-Rose Grant and Zachary Fosson advanced to the BPA state competition Thursday-Friday, March 14-15 in Columbus. Richard Kayser is the information technology teacher at the career center.

The following earned medals: Sarah Petrick, Beavercreek, 3rd place, Fundamental Word Processing; Cody Back, Yellow Springs, 4th place Fundamental Word Processing; Thomas Gardner, Beavercreek, 4th place, Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications; Wade Hutchison, Xenia, 5th place, Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications; Kaden Walker, Beavercreek, 3rd place, Database Applications; Jacob Hyer, Xenia, 6th place, PC Servicing and Troubleshooting and 3rd place, Website Team; Nicholas Perry, Xenia, 3rd place, Computer Security and 2nd place, Visual Basic/C# Programming; Trevor Rathburn, Fairborn, 5th place, Computer Security and Small Business Management Team; Kaylie Gallion, Greeneview, 3rd place, Visual Basic/C# Programming; Jace Adkins, Bellbrook, 2nd place, Fundamentals of Web Design; Kathryn-Rose Grant, Xenia, 3rd place, Graphic Design Promotion and 3rd place, Digital Publishing; Jonathon Bailey, Xenia, 3d place, Website Team; Alla’Eldeen Idrees, Xenia, 3rd place, Website Team; Taylor Humble, Xenia, 3rd place, Website Team; Kolton Hahn, Beavercreek, 3rd place, Small Business Management Team; Jack Ramey, Beavercreek, 3rd place, Small Business Management Team; Bryce Simpson, Fairborn, 3rd place, Small Business Management Team; Zachary Fosson, Xenia, 1st place, Extemporaneous Speech; Corey Jarrett, Bellbrook, 2nd place, Human Resource Management and Colton Koller, Beavercreek, 4th place, Prepared Speech.