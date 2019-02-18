Four hospitalized after multi-vehicle weekend crash

BEAVERCREEK — A crash involving three vehicles on I-675 sent four people to the hospital Feb. 16.

According to our partners at 2 News, police say the accident happened around 6 p.m. as a car was trying to get onto the interstate from Fairfield Road.

Officers said a white car made contact with another vehicle in the northbound lane of I-675, then crossed over the median into the southbound lane, hitting another vehicle.

The crash resulted in four people being injured, but police say all were awake and alert as medics transported them to local hospitals.

Dispatch told 2 News that all lanes on the northbound side of the interstate reopened that evening, but one lane southbound remained closed as they continued their investigation.

According to police, all of the victims were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.