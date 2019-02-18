City looking to fill charter review commission

XENIA — The City of Xenia is seeking residents interested in being on the charter review commission.

The Xenia City Charter was originally adopted in 1917, and was re-adopted in its entirety in November 1998. The charter has not been reviewed in its entirety since that time, according to city officials, and to ensure the charter is being comprehensively reviewed every five years and that any necessary changes are presented to Xenia voters, Xenia City Council voted to put a Charter Amendment on the November 2018 ballot to create a charter review commission, which was approved.

Council is now accepting cover letters and resumes from those interested in volunteering to serve on the commission, which will consist of five to eleven members. Xenia City Council will appoint up to nine members with two members being current members of city council. The city manager and finance director may serve as advisors to the commission and the law director will serve as legal counsel to the commission. Selected commission members must be registered voters of the City of Xenia, will serve without compensation, and can hold no other office or employment in the government of the City of Xenia.

The charter review commission will review the present city charter for the purpose of recommending to city council amendments, if any, to be submitted to the electors of the city for approval. When a final recommendation is submitted to city council, the commission will be dissolved. Those appointed should expect to serve for a one-year period and meet one to two times per month. If any amendments are recommended by the commission and approved by city council, it is likely that those changes would appear on a ballot in 2020, according to a release from the city.

To apply, send a cover letter and resume to Michelle Johnson, Xenia City Clerk, 107 E. Main Street, Xenia, 45385 or by email to mjohnson@ci.xenia.oh.us no later than March 1.

Council is hoping to appoint at least five commission by March 14, with the commission conducting its first meeting within 30 days of appointment.

For more information, visit www.explorexenia.com and search for “Charter Review Commission.”