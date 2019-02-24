Fast, casual BBQ place opens at mall

BEAVERCREEK — Sitting in a hallway inside his Ohio State dorm, David Butcher scribbled a sentence on a napkin.

“Build your own fast casual BBQ,” he wrote while chilling in Mack Hall back in the fall of 2015.

A few years later, Butcher has done it.

Flyby BBQ opened earlier this week at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, held a ribbon cutting Feb. 22 and is having its grand opening event Saturday, Feb. 23 during which the first 50 customers will receive free barbecue for a year.

“I really wanted to be in the business of people,” the 2015 Yellow Springs High School grad said. “My job is to make people happy.”

And his love of barbecue drove him to open a fast, casual restaurant that brought “fresh life to barbecue.”

In the style of Chipotle or Fusian, customers start with a base — sandwich, bowl, salad, macaroni or just the meat, then add the protein, sauces, and toppings such as Granny Smith slaw, pickle slices, cornbread croutons, and jalapenos.

There are some yummy sides as well, including smokeshow brisket baked beans and Yankee cornbread.

Butcher actually started the business in 2016 with pop-up events, catering and a food truck.

He won multiple business plan competitions at OSU, which gave him the funding to start the business. He was named the No. 1 student entrepreneur in central Ohio and top 25 in the United States by Entrepreneurs Organization in 2016 and 2017.

“That was a good way to get our name out,” he said.

It worked.

Butcher, a 2018 OSU grad, said the line is consistently to the door, especially at lunch and dinner time.

Follows on Instagram are growing and Flyby has a five-star average rating on Facebook.

“Boomin,” he said. “I never knew that it would really get this far. Our staff does a killer job prepping some pretty tough recipes back there.”

The name reflects both the quickness and ease of ordering, and the area’s aviation history.

Butcher said he remembers planes flying all over when he was a kid and that the Wright Brothers’ success shows what’s possible by dreaming.

Or writing something on a napkin.

