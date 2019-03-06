GCP&T hosting Greene Trails Cycling Classic

XENIA — Both local and visiting cyclists are invited to join the 2019 Greene Trails Cycling Classic presented by Greene County Parks and Trails from Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 21 as it celebrates the nation’s largest paved trail network.

GTCC cyclists can register for either one, two, three, or four days of cycling adventure showcasing the region’s paved, multi-use trails. The event can be customized during registration to meet all cyclist’s schedules.

“Our paved trails are renowned throughout the nation for their quality, safety and scenic locations. Cyclists come to Greene County from across the United States just to experience our five-trail system with four trails converging at Xenia Station,” said GCP&T Director Jon Dobney. “Trails translate into family memories as well as dollars and cents for the local economy.”

Greene Trails Cycling Classic will be based at Greene County Parks and Trails’ Fairgrounds Recreation Center. The four-day cycling event is attended by hundreds of cyclists with a different trail featured each day.

“Our local cyclists and those traveling to the event can choose to participate from one to four days,” says GCP&T Events Manager Robin Gregory. “The event is designed to meet the needs of any cyclist whether they want to just come for the day, the weekend or all four days. Participants can choose to camp on-site, bring their travel trailer or stay in a local hotel or bed-and-breakfast. You really can design your own cycling adventure that fits you and your family’s needs.”

“The Greene Trails Cycling Classic is a wonderful family vacation for visitors and a great time for local residents as well,” Dobney added.

Prior to the official start of the four-day cycling celebration, the event will kick off with a Twilight Trail Tour with the GCP&T Trail Sentinels beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Fairgrounds Recreation Center, 210 Fairground Road, traveling to Yellow Springs on the Little Miami Scenic Trail. Participants may enjoy a quick break in the village before heading back to event headquarters.

Cyclists will travel Thursday, July 18 the Creekside Trail from Xenia to Dayton. Other travel options in Dayton include visiting Wegerzyn Gardens with its unique display garden areas as well as the renowned urban 2nd Street Market managed by Five Rivers MetroParks. Upon their return, cyclists will enjoy a multi-course dinner and ice cream social provided by Young’s Jersey Dairy.

Cyclists will begin their day Friday, July 19 with the event’s popular carbo-loading pancake breakfast and Century Ride.

“Cyclists may choose our traditional 100-mile Century Ride on the Little Miami Scenic Trail from Xenia to Miamiville and back. We are also offering a 62-mile Metric Century Ride from Xenia to Morrow and back,” Gregory said. “As always, cyclists can turn around at any time if the mileage is too challenging. Awards will be awarded to those who complete either Century Ride.”

During the day’s ride, cyclists can visit unique shops and restaurants, as well as shop in the “Antiques Capital of the Midwest” in Waynesville. All purchases will be picked up and transported back to the event headquarters by the event’s Support-and-Gear (SAG) team.

“Our GTCC Support-and Gear (SAG) Support will also be available for repairs, couriers for purchases or just bringing tired cyclists back home to headquarters,” Gregory said.

Friday evening offers the option of enjoying a relaxing evening at multiple unique Greene County dining establishments.

The northern section of the Little Miami Scenic Trail will be featured Saturday, July 20 through the unique village of Yellow Springs and on into Springfield. An off-trail loop to Clifton Mill — the oldest water-powered grist mill in Ohio — is available for an additional ten miles.

This ride will feature its second annual GTCC Poker Run. Players will stop at three locations along the trail to compete for the best hand. The final two cards will be drawn at headquarters with the winner announced during Saturday’s dinner. Prizes will be awarded; $5 per person donation is requested with a registration deadline of Friday, July 19.

On Saturday evening, cyclists will enjoy a hot catered dinner buffet and receive their free Century Ride photo, Century Ride Award and enjoy the GTCC Event Slide Show.

Cyclists can experience the Ohio-to-Erie Trail on Sunday, July 21, from Xenia to Cedarville and beyond to South Charleston. Stop by the village for lunch while cycling through eastern Greene County’s farmland. The ride will offer SAG support until noon.

All rides begin and end at the Fairgrounds Recreation Center in Xenia and are supported by SAG daily for rider convenience and safety, as well as offering rest stops supplied with snacks and beverages. Routes include on-trail, out-and-back trips, as well as extended rides on rural routes on designated days.

Additional amenities this year include on-site chair massage (fee); free morning yoga class; on-site bike repair; and pick-up of items purchased at local shops while riding on the trails. Greene Memorial Hospital will offer on-site first-aid services to cyclists during the four-day event.

Registration includes Fairgrounds Recreation Center campsite, SAG, fully-supported rest stops, purchase pick-up, breakfast daily and all evening entertainment including meal on Thursday and Saturday night (if registered for Thursday and Saturday). Reduced Greene County Resident Rate includes all SAG, Rest Stops, Purchase Pick Up, Century Ride Award, Tent Camping and Breakfast. Additional and optional costs may include $10 per evening for entertainment and a T-shirt for $15.

A brochure and registration form is available on the website at www.gcparkstrails.com, by calling 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. Cyclists are also urged to join the conversation on Facebook at Greene County Parks and Trails.

Photos courtesy of GCPT Fred (Fast Freddie) Joiner of near Detroit has returned for many years to visit with cycling friends and enjoy the paved trails at the Greene Trails Cycling Classic. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_gcptcycling1.jpg Photos courtesy of GCPT Fred (Fast Freddie) Joiner of near Detroit has returned for many years to visit with cycling friends and enjoy the paved trails at the Greene Trails Cycling Classic. GCP&T Trail Sentinels are a vital part of the Greene Trails Cycling Classic as they patrol the trails each day if event guests need assistance. Ted Deis, Gary Wright and Bill Babcock are local residents and GCP&T volunteers. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_gcptcycling2.jpg GCP&T Trail Sentinels are a vital part of the Greene Trails Cycling Classic as they patrol the trails each day if event guests need assistance. Ted Deis, Gary Wright and Bill Babcock are local residents and GCP&T volunteers. GCP&T Trail Sentinels Larry Rodney and David Harrison help serve at one of the evening meals. Cyclists enjoy breakfast each morning and two dinners during the four-day event. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/03/web1_gcptcycling3.jpg GCP&T Trail Sentinels Larry Rodney and David Harrison help serve at one of the evening meals. Cyclists enjoy breakfast each morning and two dinners during the four-day event.