Around the Home and Farm

A few days ago I had the opportunity to address the current class of It’s My Money, My Stuff and My Life series currently being held in the Xenia Community Center from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and sponsored by the Greene County Council on Aging.

There are three sessions left in the five part series with March 12 addressing insurance and titling of assets while the March 19 session covers trusts, probate and taxes. The final part of the series on March 26 will include information on Medicare/Medicaid and other health insurance issues.

This series gives you a chance to get information on estate planning in parts as opposed to a one time meeting. The speakers in the program only have information to share and are not trying to sell you something. The speakers are local professionals who deal with estate planning.

Cost is $10 per session per household. For more info log onto the Greene County Council on Aging website www.gccoa.org/ or call 937-376-5486 to get a brochure and register for the program.

On the Feb. 26 program I had the opportunity to share thoughts with the current class dealing with completing a “Letter of Instruction.” This letter is really a detailed listing of assets and liabilities, names and addresses of family and those named in your will ,attorney’s name and address, insurance companies you hold a policy with, location of important papers, credit card and savings accounts and location of cemetery plots among others.

This letter is not a legal document but it can be worth a lot to an executor of an estate or power of attorney in handling your financial matters in times of sickness. It also can save you money in having a lot of needed information which you might have to pay an attorney to gather if this document does not exist. Improperly handled or shared it can be a liability as it contains a lot of personal information as well and someone could do a lot of financial damage to an estate or a person’s financial holdings.

If you would like an electronic copy mailed to you send your request to me at mahan.2@att.net or if you do not have access to email call me at 937-372-5711.

Officers elected

Greene County Farm Forum Elects Officers recently Mark Thordsen was named president and past president was Paul Ayres. Greene County Farm Forum meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. and features programs dealing with agriculture and rural life.

Additional officers elected to Greene County Farm Forum were Jamie Arthur as vice president, Jim and Ann Byrd secretary/treasurer and executive committee members are Paul Ayres, Don Coakley, Rick Johannes and Jerry Mahan.

Scholarships

Greene County Farm Forum is offering scholarship money for those students wishing to apply for financial help in agriculture related areas of study.

Greene County Farm Forum will award up to $5,000 in scholarships to a maximum of five deserving current year graduating students or college freshmen pursuing higher education in a field related to agriculture.

Those applying must be a resident of Greene County or have attended Greene County schools. Applications are due April 19 and for an application email scholarship chair Jim Byrd at: byrdhouse9@sbcglobal.net or call Jim at 937-429-1805. In the past 10 years the Farm Forum has awarded more than $20,000 to deserving recipients studying programs in agriculture.

Another agriculture scholarship opportunity is being offered by Greene County Farm Bureau board for those whose family are active Farm Bureau members or are members themselves.

Up to two $1,500 scholarships will be awarded. Recipients must meet the mandatory criteria set forth by Greene County Farm Bureau. Application deadline is April 15. Log on to the Greene County Farm Bureau website for more details and to download a copy of the application at: https://ofbf.org/counties/greene/.Scroll down to scholarship offerings.

By Jerry Mahan

Jerry Mahan is a retired agriculture educator, local resident and guest columnist. He can be reached by email at mahan.2@att.net.

