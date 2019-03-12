Jury returns one guilty verdict for Beavercreek man

XENIA — A jury found a Beavercreek man guilty of gross sexual imposition March 8 in Greene County Common Pleas Court.

The court declared a mistrial when the jury, after deliberating for several hours, couldn’t reach verdicts on two counts of rape for 30-year-old defendant Billy Ray Adams III.

Adams was charged with the fourth-degree felony and two first-degree felonies in a January 2018 indictment. The indictment alleged that on July 14, 2017, Adams had sexual contact with and engaged in sexual conduct with the victim, purposely compelling her to submit by force or threat of force.

After the defense motioned to suppress evidence obtained from Adams’ DNA sample, Judge Michael A. Buckwalter denied the motion. An affidavit referenced in the entry indicated that a Beavercreek police officer responded to a local hospital on the reported rape. The victim allegedly told the officer that she had met Adams at a party.

“The complainant and Adams walked to Adams’ apartment where upon arrival the complainant realized that no one else was coming over to the apartment,” the document states.

Reportedly, the victim said that she continued to tell Adams to stop when he allegedly raped her.

Adams initially posted his $200,000 bond and was on house arrest as he awaited trial, court records show. He is currently in custody in Greene County Jail until sentencing for the gross sexual imposition charge.

The prosecution will determine how to proceed on the rape charges.

