County treasurer takes oath

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Judge Adolfo Tornichio presents the oath of office to Greene County Treasurer Kraig A. Hagler, alongside his wife Christina Hagler, March 29 in Greene County Common Pleas Court. Greene County Republican Central Committee appointed Hagler Jan. 24 to fill the vacancy left by Commissioner Dick Gould.

Treasurer Kraig A. Hagler, of Xenia, speaks to a courtroom full of people after his swearing-in ceremony.

Elected officials and Treasurer Kraig A. Hagler say the Pledge of Allegiance.