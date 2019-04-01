Dogs, humans invited to Breaking Out 5K

XENIA — Dogs and their humans can join adoptable shelter pups for a walk or run at Greene County Animal Care and Control’s (GCAC) Breaking Out 5K 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Creekside Trail.

GCAC volunteers will walk adoptable dogs sporting commemorative bandanas during the event. Adoptions can be done on-site at the agency’s mobile unit.

“This will be our third annual Breaking Out 5K Walk/Run,” said GCAC Director Julie Holmes-Taylor. “We want to raise awareness of the great adoptable pets we have at our shelter that are looking for homes. It’s also a great chance to get our shelter dogs outside for new experiences, exercise and socialization.”

All proceeds will go to GCAC’s dog and kennel fund and directly benefit the animals served at the agency.

“We always accept donations of supplies and funds at our shelter,” Holmes-Taylor said, “and invite people to go to our website at www. co.greene.oh.us/animal and view our wish list of items. At the Shelter Break-Out 5K Run/Walk, however, we will only be accepting check or cash donations.”

The 2019 event will also include a variety of food and other vendors on the lawn at the park.

Registration will begin 9 a.m. at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) James Ranch Park, 177 Fairgrounds Road. Participants will travel along the adjacent Creekside Trail. Participants can also pre-register at GCAC 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or online at https://bit.ly/2FtyGoB.

The $25 registration fee includes a free T-shirt, wag bag and Greene County Animal Care and Control slip-on leash. All proceeds benefit GCAC.

For more information, call GCAC at 937-562-7400 or email jtaylor@co.greene.oh.us.