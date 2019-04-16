Children Services hosting informational ice cream social

XENIA — Residents interested in learning about becoming a Greene County foster or adoptive parent are invited to attend Greene County Children Services’ Ice Cream Social 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 27 at Xenia YMCA, 336 Progress Drive.

According to Elizabeth Jackson, foster care supervisor for Children Services, the agency is especially in need of foster and adoptive parents who are willing to welcome older children and sibling groups into their homes.

Jackson will be available to answer questiosn during the Ice Cream Social, along with other Children Services staff members who are knowledgeable about both foster care and adoption issues.

Anyone interested can drop in during the two-hour timeframe.

Greene County Children Services is a division of the Greene County Department of Job & Family Services and provides for the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children in Greene County. The agency assesses thousands of child abuse and neglect reports received each year. It also provides preventive services to children in their own homes as well as providing temporary and permanent child placement through foster care, adoption, kinship and independent living programs.