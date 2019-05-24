Crash shuts down U.S. 35

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Westbound U.S. 35 was shut down for nearly two hours Friday morning after a pickup truck crashed into the back of a semitrailer.

Trooper Mark McNeely of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post told WTDN a semi came to a stop in the right lane and the pickup was unable to stop in time, striking the rear of the semi near Trebein Road.

The road was reopened around 11 a.m.

The driver of the pickup will be cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to WDTN.

Photo courtesy WDTN This vehicle was involved in a crash in Beavercreek Township Friday morning. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2019/05/web1_5-24-35-closed-2_1558706996737.jpg_88923601_ver1.0_640_360.jpg Photo courtesy WDTN This vehicle was involved in a crash in Beavercreek Township Friday morning.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.