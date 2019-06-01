WSU helps with tornado relief

FAIRBORN — In the days following the destruction created by multiple Dayton-area tornadoes late May 27, Wright State University students, faculty, staff and alumni are coordinating to help each other and those in the Dayton community impacted by the storms.

Each day since the storms ripped through the region, student groups, employees and alumni have volunteered in the community to help clean up debris. Members of Wright State’s Student Government Association, Greek fraternities and sororities, athletics teams and Campus Recreation have been among them, as well as many more individuals from across campus.

The Wright State University Alumni Association created the Wright State Disaster Relief Fund to help impacted Wright State students, faculty, staff and alumni. In the first 24 hours, the Alumni Association received about a dozen requests for assistance while the fund itself received more than 180 donations and over $10,000 from alumni and Wright State community members in 24 states.

Visit the Wright State Disaster Relief Fund website to make a donation.

If you need assistance, fill out the Wright State Disaster Relief Application Form.

On the Dayton Campus, the Office of Residence Life and Housing has temporarily opened Hamilton Hall to Wright State faculty, staff and students impacted by the storms. As of May 30, more than 20 people, including those from faculty families and individual students, were staying in the residence hall after their homes were no longer safe or habitable because of storm damage.

Wright State students, faculty and staff should contact Dan Bertsos, director of residence life and housing, at 937-775-4172 to inquire about availability.

At the Lake Campus, several faculty, staff and students have pitched in alongside community members in Celina, helping with the clean-up efforts of 40 families whose homes were significantly damaged or lost.

Wright State’s RaiderConnect is collecting boxes to be used by Beavercreek residents to pack up belongings from damaged homes while offices like the Office of Latinx, Asian and Native American Affairs are collecting water, food and other supplies for impacted students and employees.

Wright State’s food service partner, Chartwells, donated about 60 cases of bottled water to Trotwood and Beavercreek collection sites and is planning further donations. Chartwell’s has also provided meals to those staying in Hamilton Hall.

The Wright State Women’s Center opened its Personal Care Pantry to all students, staff and faculty in need of personal care items like deodorant, shampoo, soap and other products.

Many students and employees have also volunteered at local shelters in Beavercreek and Dayton.