Thanking first responders

XENIA — Members of the Waterstreet Historical Neighborhood found some time to give back to the area’s first responders.

They served 65 pounds of smoked brisket, hamburgers, hot dogs, and side dishes to Xenia police, fire and sheriff departments June 1. The historical neighborhood did this first year event to thank the men and women for their service to the community, according to Valerie Sorrell. It was hosted in the courtyard of the Sorrells on Second Street.

“We definitely look forward to doing this again in 2020,” Sorrell said in an email. “Our purpose was simply to build community and give back to the brave men and women who are first responders to emergency calls in the city. We did this act of service to let them know they are valued and appreciated.”