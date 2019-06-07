Burning storm debris prohibited in city limits

GREENE COUNTY — As many communities are faced with the task of disposing large quantities of debris from the recent storms, Greene County Public Health officials are reminding residents that Ohio has strict rules prohibiting the open burning of any waste material, including storm debris, within city limits.

Storm debris includes any and all materials such as trees, brush, building materials, and trash.

“Open burning contributes to the overall degradation of our air quality and causes breathing difficulties for those suffering from respiratory illnesses like asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis. It can also cause safety concerns with fire hazards that can cause further property damage and smoke that can reduce visibility on nearby roads, especially when there is limited access to water for fire protection,” GCPH officials said in a release.

Persons located outside city limits can contact RAPCA at 937-225-4435 to get guidance. Contact local municipalities for information concerning disposal methods and available assistance.