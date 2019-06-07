Notices to be placed on inspected buildings

XENIA — The Greene County Department of Building Regulation is currently involved in the building damage assessment process in an effort to expedite the repair and recovery efforts.

A notice will be posted on each building that has been inspected, according to the department. If a notice has not been posted, check with the Greene County Department of Building Regulation to verify the building’s inspection status by calling 937-562-7420 or emailing buildingregs@co.greene.oh.us.

The building damage assessment will be graded in the following manner:

Red — Destroyed, permanent structural damage, not habitable; permits, fees, plans and inspections required.

Orange — Major structural damage, not habitable; permits, fees, plans and inspections required.

Yellow — Minor Structural damage, OK to perform work, occupy with caution; permits, fees and inspections required.

Green — Affected, light exterior damage, shingles/siding/soffit/window repairs; no permits or inspections required.

Building, electrical, HVAC, gas line, plumbing and fire protection permits, fees and inspections are required for reconstruction and repair.

The Greene County Department of Building Regulation is located at 667 Dayton- Xenia Road.